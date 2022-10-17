We Energies and MSP share tips for winter weather power outages

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As communities across Upper Michigan continue to experience power outages during Monday’s winter storm, officials at electric companies like We Energies say they want to remind you how to properly report an outage.

“The first thing you should do is give us a call, and let us know you are experiencing power outages,” said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. “Don’t always assume that we know about the outage. Give us a call so that we can get crews assigned and get you restored as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Michigan State Police Sergeant Douglas Cole said most of the power lines he sees in the U.P. are above ground. This can be a dangerous hazard during heavy storms.

If you notice a downed power line, Cole said you should call 911 immediately and stay 25 feet away.

“If you think it is any type of power line at all, stay away from it,” Cole said. “Electricity can arc several feet away from the line to you if it is still live.”

Cole said if your area is expecting poor weather, you should stay home. If you must be on the road, he recommends packing extra items in your car.

“You should have jumper cables or a jump pack, sleeping bag, or emergency blanket,” Cole explained. “You should have non-perishable food items like energy bars, granola bars, or anything in high protein, like nuts.”

Inside your home, Cole recommends keeping one gallon of water per person for emergency use because you don’t know how long you will go without power.

Trouy says response times to power outages can fluctuate based on road conditions.

“If there is a foot of snow on the ground, it will take them a little longer because they have to be safe,” Trouy said.

Trouy said any time poor weather is expected, We Energies crews will be on standby 24/7. More information about how to stay prepared for emergency weather can be found here.

