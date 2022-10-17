UP Health System – Marquette announces Lisa Long, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Lisa Long, MD has been named Chief Medical Officer of UP Health System - Marquette
Lisa Long, MD has been named Chief Medical Officer of UP Health System - Marquette(UPHS)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System – Marquette announced Monday that Lisa Long, MD has been named Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Long has served as the hospital’s Chief of Staff since 2021.

Board-certified in Family Medicine and Integrative Medicine, Dr. Long is a long-time UP Health System physician, where she has been practicing for more than 23 years. UPHS says she brings extensive medical expertise and clinical leadership experience having held roles such as Chief of Staff, Section Chair for the Department of Family Medicine, and faculty physician for the UPHS – Marquette Family Medicine Residency Program through Michigan State University.

“We’re proud to welcome Dr. Long, a proven healthcare leader, into her new role as CMO on our executive team,” said Gar Atchison, CEO of UP Health System – Marquette and Market President of UP Health System, in a statement. “Dr. Long has tremendous clinical expertise paired with a strong leadership background and a dedication to our community. She will, without a doubt, help us to continue to seek great ways of advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier®,” he said.

As CMO, Dr. Long will oversee the medical operations of the hospital and ensure patients and staff are cared for with the utmost quality and safety. She will also act as the primary liaison between medical staff and administrators, and help with medical staff recruitment, retention, and professional growth.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside these amazing people and continue serving the healthcare needs of our community. I’m looking forward to finding ways to continue to improve the highest quality of care provided while increasing efficiencies in the process and allowing our caregiver teams to focus on the patients and their love of medicine.”

Dr. Long earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Michigan State University (Lyman Briggs), a Medical Doctorate from the University of Michigan Medical School, and completed her residency program in family medicine at Marquette General Hospital (now UP Health System – Marquette), where she was Chief Resident for two years. Years later, she completed a fellowship in integrative medicine at the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine. Her professional memberships include the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the Michigan State Medical Society.

Outside of work, Dr. Long is an active member of the greater Marquette community and enjoys hiking, gardening, kayaking, beekeeping, camping, and spending quality time with her family.

