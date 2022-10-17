Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County
Winter storm advisory in effect through Tuesday
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first winter storm of the season is underway.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road and weather conditions throughout Marquette County on Monday morning.
2 weeks ago, Marquette City Firefighter Josh Fenske shared tips for preparing for winter with the TV6 Morning News. You can find more on vehicle preparedness here.
