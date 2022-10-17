Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County

Winter storm advisory in effect through Tuesday
A live look at the snow falling in Champion on Monday morning.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first winter storm of the season is underway.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road and weather conditions throughout Marquette County on Monday morning.

Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at the winter storm progress in Ishpeming.
Tia Trudgeon shows you the road and weather conditions on US-41 in Champion.
Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at the winter storm progress in Champion on Monday morning.
The first winter storm of the season is underway, be prepared for worsening conditions.
Tia Trudgeon gives you a look at road/weather conditions in Ishpeming on Monday morning.
Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road/weather conditions in Ishpeming and shares a preparedness checklist for entering the winter season.
Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at the weather conditions in Ishpeming just before 7 a.m.

2 weeks ago, Marquette City Firefighter Josh Fenske shared tips for preparing for winter with the TV6 Morning News. You can find more on vehicle preparedness here.

