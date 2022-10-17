Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Monday as an early-season winter storm begins.

The chance for power outages will continue as winds will strengthen Monday afternoon with the strongest winds overnight and near Lake Superior, where gusts will be around 50 mph.

Click here and scroll down for tips from the Marquette Board of Light and Power on how to prepare for power outages.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, the MBLP says due to high winds and downed trees, it is currently experiencing outages. Crews are currently dispatched and working to repair the outages. If you are currently without power, please call 906-228-0300 or utilize the MBLP Smarthub customer portal to report the outage.

As a reminder, do not attempt to clear any tree or branches that are near or in contact with a utility line. A tree or branch can be energized and not show any signs; please report all trees or branches to 911 or your local utility.

Remember to treat intersections with traffic light outages as a four-way stop.

