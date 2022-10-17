Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash

The L'Anse Holiday Gas Station fire, October 13.
The L'Anse Holiday Gas Station fire, October 13.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. Johnson stood mute in the Baraga County District Court hearing.

Johnson has been released on a $100,000 surety bond. He is allowed to leave the state but must return for his next court date. Johnson is scheduled for a probable cause conference on November 1 and a preliminary exam on November 8.

Al Dantes Jr. died after Thursday night’s crash. He was fueling up when the semi Johnson was driving hit the pumps. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

A gas station employee was also injured. No update has been given on their condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Al Dantes Jr.
Family starts GoFundMe for father killed in gas station crash

Latest News

Lisa Long, MD has been named Chief Medical Officer of UP Health System - Marquette
UP Health System – Marquette announces Lisa Long, MD, as Chief Medical Officer
WINTER STORM
First winter storm of the season underway
Michigan DNR
Michigan Spark Grants application period opens Oct. 24
Michigan gas price average drops 15 cents