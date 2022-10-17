Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. Johnson stood mute in the Baraga County District Court hearing.

Johnson has been released on a $100,000 surety bond. He is allowed to leave the state but must return for his next court date. Johnson is scheduled for a probable cause conference on November 1 and a preliminary exam on November 8.

Al Dantes Jr. died after Thursday night’s crash. He was fueling up when the semi Johnson was driving hit the pumps. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

A gas station employee was also injured. No update has been given on their condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

