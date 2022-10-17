The Ryan Report - Oct. 16, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with UP Children’s Museum’s new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley, and Nheena Weyer Ittner, former ED and founder.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of October talking to Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s (”UPCM”) new Executive Director, Jessica Hanley, and Nheena Weyer Ittner, former ED and founder.

Hanley began her role on Monday, Oct. 3, replacing Nheena Weyer Ittner, who is retiring. Ittner founded the museum, which opened 25 years ago. Don speaks with Hanley and Ittner on the history of the UPCM, the transition period and what’s next for the museum.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

