Resolute Forest Products shares impact of Menominee fire on employees, manufacturing

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Representatives for Resolute Forest Products provided an update Monday about the Menominee fire’s effects on employees and production.

Global and Corporate Spokesperson Seth Kursman said the warehouse that caught fire Oct. 6 — a space the company leases from KK Integrated Logistics where recyclable bales of paper are stored to produce bleached kraft (RBK) pulp — and adjacent offices are a complete loss.

However, Kursman said, “It appears the separate core pulp manufacturing area has not been significantly impacted.”

While efforts continue at the Menominee site to suppress remaining smoldering hot spots and cleanup efforts begin, Kursman said the facility is idled and production is not expected to resume in October. He said the company will continue, however, to pay employees at this time.

The Menominee mill employs approximately 100 workers and has an annual production capacity of 171,000 metric tons of pulp on one machine, according to its economic profile.

According to Kursman, Resolute Forest Products has property and business interruption insurance for the facility, and is working with insurers regarding the lost inventory and business disruption resulting from the fire.

