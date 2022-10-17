Resolute Forest Products shares impact of Menominee fire on employees, manufacturing

The Menominee site for Resolute Forest Products, where a warehouse fire broke out Oct. 6
The Menominee site for Resolute Forest Products, where a warehouse fire broke out Oct. 6(WLUC)
By Shannon Konoske
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Representatives for Resolute Forest Products provided an update Monday about the Menominee fire’s effects on employees and production.

Global and Corporate Spokesperson Seth Kursman said the warehouse that caught fire Oct. 6 — a space the company leases from KK Integrated Logistics where recyclable bales of paper are stored to produce bleached kraft (RBK) pulp — and adjacent offices are a complete loss.

However, Kursman said, “It appears the separate core pulp manufacturing area has not been significantly impacted.”

While efforts continue at the Menominee site to suppress remaining smoldering hot spots and cleanup efforts begin, Kursman said the facility is idled and production is not expected to resume in October. He said the company will continue, however, to pay employees at this time.

The Menominee mill employs approximately 100 workers and has an annual production capacity of 171,000 metric tons of pulp on one machine, according to its economic profile.

According to Kursman, Resolute Forest Products has property and business interruption insurance for the facility, and is working with insurers regarding the lost inventory and business disruption resulting from the fire.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Al Dantes Jr.
Family starts GoFundMe for father killed in gas station crash

Latest News

Limestone FCU now serving the entire Upper Peninsula
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: Hearings rescheduled for 6 charged in Norway assault
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm