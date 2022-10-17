NMU to host community reception for new president Tuesday

Brock Tessman will become the 17th president of NMU on Feb. 1
Brock Tessman will become the 17th president of NMU on Feb. 1(NMU)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will be holding a community reception for the recently appointed NMU President, Brock Tessman on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Tessman, who grew up in Plymouth, Mich., will become the 17th president of NMU, effective Feb. 1. He has served as deputy commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System since 2018, and has previous experience as a faculty member and campus leader.

The event will be held at the Northern Center in Ballrooms III and IV from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. and will feature special appearances by the NMU Marching Band and the NMU Jazz Combo.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash

Latest News

Winter storm warnings, advisories continue through Tuesday night as wet, heavy snow, gusty...
Early winter storm to impact the U.P. through Tuesday
Kori Bjorne and 2022 Evergreen Recipient Roxanne Daust
2022 Evergreen Award recipient shines bright
Limestone FCU now serving the entire Upper Peninsula
Power outages graphic.
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm