NMU to host community reception for new president Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will be holding a community reception for the recently appointed NMU President, Brock Tessman on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Tessman, who grew up in Plymouth, Mich., will become the 17th president of NMU, effective Feb. 1. He has served as deputy commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System since 2018, and has previous experience as a faculty member and campus leader.

The event will be held at the Northern Center in Ballrooms III and IV from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. and will feature special appearances by the NMU Marching Band and the NMU Jazz Combo.

