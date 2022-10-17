Nashville singer to perform back home in Copper Country Saturday

Hannah Bethel is from the Copper Country and returns Saturday to play at the Calumet Theatre.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Nashville Singer/Songwriter Hannah Bethel will perform at the Calumet Theatre at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Chad Borgen will open her concert.

Bethel went to school in Houghton. She’s played music all over the U.P. and has found success in the Nashville music scene, where she lives now.

Bethel released her first album when she was 17 and has kept making music since.

“I played in a bunch of the country/western shows at the Rosza Center as I was coming up,” said Bethel. “Kinda cut my teeth playing all around the U.P. and Wisconsin and Upper Midwest. I just always have loved music, has been my life, my everything.”

You can order tickets to see Hannah from the Calumet Theatre.

