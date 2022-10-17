Michigan Spark Grants application period opens Oct. 24

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is an announcement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:

The new Michigan Spark Grants program is aimed at improving and redeveloping existing public outdoor recreation in communities that have 1) faced barriers to accessing such funding, and 2) experienced negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program welcomes applications starting Oct. 24. If you’re planning to apply, here are tips to get you started:

Three things to do right now

There are always some housekeeping details required of all grant applicants, those little things that help the grantmaking authority move and track applications and funding throughout the process. Anyone applying for a Michigan Spark Grant will need to do these three things before submitting an application:

Save the date: Oct. 28 webinar

There’s a lot to know and a lot to do! Preparing a grant application, especially for anyone new to the process, can feel overwhelming. Well, brush aside those concerns and mark your calendar for 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Eastern) Friday, Oct. 28, because we’re hosting a webinar to explain the process, answer your questions and ease any application anxiety.

Watch the web for timeline, FAQs and other news

For full details on all of these topics, follow the Michigan Spark Grants webpage. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be adding a thorough program overview, details on scoring criteria, webinar specifics, key dates (including the Dec. 19 application deadline), updated FAQs and other information to keep you on track.

