Michigan Spark Grants application period opens Oct. 24
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is an announcement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
The new Michigan Spark Grants program is aimed at improving and redeveloping existing public outdoor recreation in communities that have 1) faced barriers to accessing such funding, and 2) experienced negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program welcomes applications starting Oct. 24. If you’re planning to apply, here are tips to get you started:
- Three things to do right now
- Save the date: Oct. 28 webinar
- Watch the web for timeline, FAQs and other news
Three things to do right now
There are always some housekeeping details required of all grant applicants, those little things that help the grantmaking authority move and track applications and funding throughout the process. Anyone applying for a Michigan Spark Grant will need to do these three things before submitting an application:
- Verify your SIGMA number. Check with your organization’s financial director/staff person to verify your ID number. If you don’t have a number, fill out an electronic application on the State of Michigan SIGMA Vendor Self Service site. For help, contact the State of Michigan SIGMA VSS Support Center at SIGMA-Vendor@Michigan.gov or call 517-284-0550.
- Get your federal UEI. Each applicant needs a unique entity identifier, or UEI, from the federal System for Award Management (SAM). This short video explains the process of obtaining a UEI. Learn more at SAM.gov.
- Register with the DNR’s grants system. Each applicant organization must be in the MiGrants system. Once you confirm (with an authorized official of your organization) that your organization is registered in MiGrants, you can enter your SIGMA and UEI numbers into the system. Need help? Contact your regional grant coordinator or email DNR-Grants@Michigan.gov.
Save the date: Oct. 28 webinar
There’s a lot to know and a lot to do! Preparing a grant application, especially for anyone new to the process, can feel overwhelming. Well, brush aside those concerns and mark your calendar for 10:30-11:30 a.m. (Eastern) Friday, Oct. 28, because we’re hosting a webinar to explain the process, answer your questions and ease any application anxiety.
Watch the web for timeline, FAQs and other news
For full details on all of these topics, follow the Michigan Spark Grants webpage. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be adding a thorough program overview, details on scoring criteria, webinar specifics, key dates (including the Dec. 19 application deadline), updated FAQs and other information to keep you on track.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.