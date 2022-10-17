Michigan gas price average drops 15 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages throughout the state of Michigan have dropped 15 cents since last week.

Motorists state-wide are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. However, the national average is still much lower than then that at $3.89 per gallon. The reason for this recent decrease is a lower gasoline demand and a higher supply.

Baraga County has the lowest gas price average in the Upper Peninsula at $4.01 per gallon, and Chippewa County has the highest average at $4.41 per gallon.

