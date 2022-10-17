Menominee warehouse fire conditions ‘steadily improving’

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Below is Sunday’s update on the Menominee warehouse fire from city, state and federal officials. The fire started Oct. 6:

Several million gallons of fire suppression water were collected to prevent runoff of fire-related contaminants to the Menominee River. Construction of a water treatment system to treat this water has begun. Tyco Fire and its contractors Arcadis and Clean Harbors lead this effort which is being coordinated and overseen by EGLE and EPA.

EPA will continue to perform community air sampling and monitoring until the Unified Command determines that it can be scaled down over the coming days because of steadily improving fire suppression and debris management on-site. EPA is currently evaluating air monitoring data and coordinating results with local and state agencies.

Fire suppression operations continue to identify and extinguish remaining smoldering hot spots in burned-out areas of the warehouse. These actions are being led by an MDNR wildland fire Incident Management Team.

Drinking water results update:

Treated drinking water results received to date for the cities of Menominee and Marinette show PFAS levels below Michigan or Wisconsin health-based or regulatory standards for measured PFAS compounds. Michigan and Wisconsin have evaluated the risks and determined that public risks to these PFAS currently are considered low. If future sampling shows results above state health-based or regulatory standards, further action will be taken, and residents will be notified immediately.

Test results for treated drinking water samples collected from Monday, October 11, and Tuesday, October 12, showed higher levels of some types of PFAS in the water than previously seen in past sampling by the cities, indicating an impact from the fire. Despite this impact, all levels of PFAS compounds detected in treated drinking water remain below any Michigan or Wisconsin maximum contaminant level (MCL) or health-based standard. At this time, area residents may continue drinking and using their water as usual. The PFAS compounds found in the Menominee-treated drinking water are: 6:2-FTS, PFHxA, PFPeS, and PFBA; and in Marinette-treated drinking water are: PFHxA, PFHpA, and PFBS. Four years of monitoring data of the Menominee Public Water Supply found no detections of 6:2-FTS, PFHxA, or PFPeA. In Marinette, water levels of PFHxA have shown an increase while PFHpA and PFBS have been detected for the first time.

Background: PFAS are a large group of human-made chemicals that do not occur naturally in the environment. PFAS chemicals were released during the ongoing Menominee warehouse fire and entered the Menominee River. As the investigation continues, residents should be aware results could change. State and federal agencies and water utilities will continue to sample drinking water plant intakes and treated drinking water leaving the plants. The responding agencies will collect drinking water samples to analyze for industrial chemicals. Results will be posted following the data review for quality assurance. If you are concerned about PFAS in your drinking water, there are several steps you can take to find out if PFAS is in your drinking water and if it is, reduce your exposure. If residents have concerns or questions, call 211. If you live in Wisconsin, the direct number is: 877-947-2211. If you live in Michigan, the direct number is: (800) 338-1119.

State and federal environmental agencies are also in communication with the industrial tenants of the warehouse to determine what chemicals were present in the warehouse at the time of the fire.

State drinking water and public health officials from both Michigan and Wisconsin are continuing to monitor and discuss water ongoing water sampling results to be sure that public drinking water supplies remain protected.

State and local public health agencies are reviewing EPA data for health risks and will notify the public immediately if risk increases from current conditions