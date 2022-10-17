Limestone FCU now serving the entire Upper Peninsula

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release, Limestone Federal Credit Union has announced the recent approval by the National Credit Union Administration (”NCUA”) to expand membership to serve the entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Limestone FCU was originally organized in 1955 to serve employees of Inland Lime & Stone. While serving those employees, adding additional employer groups, and eventually all of Schoolcraft County, Limestone expanded in 2011 to include Delta, Mackinac, Alger, and Luce Counties.

On Sept. 29, 2022, the Board of Directors adopted a resolution to serve all 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“Limestone FCU is deeply rooted in Schoolcraft County, serving area residents and businesses since 1955, committed to building a better financial tomorrow through service, education, and advocacy. This expansion allows us to increase our reach to potential members across the Upper Peninsula. In today’s banking environment there are many choices; our team works tirelessly to implement the latest technology, education, and first-class service to our membership. I am proud of the work we’ve done to set us apart and bring real value to our membership,” says Jennifer C. Watson, CEO.

Headquartered in Manistique, MI, Limestone FCU offers a mobile app, online account opening, remote deposit capture, person-to-person and account-to-account transfers, online messaging, texting, e-Statements, debit and credit cards with a competitive rewards program, instant issue debit cards, debit card round-up, and a full suite of lending products to serve members and small business owners.

