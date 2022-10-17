Medical transportation volunteers sought by LBFE Upper Michigan Chapter

Volunteers would typically drive seniors from their homes for medical, dental appointments and back
The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is hoping to recruit...
The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is hoping to recruit medical transportation volunteers as the elderly population of the area continues to grow.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) organization is looking for volunteer medical transportation drivers this winter.

“We’d like to have some additional volunteers for our medical transportation program,” said LBFE Medical Transport Coordinator Paul Bruchman. “The program is expanding. The need is greater and increases every day.”

These drivers would take seniors to medical and dental appointments at local health facilities in the Houghton and Hancock area and back. Trips to facilities in Marquette also occasionally take place.

They would also assist with helping seniors into the facility.

This would be typically once per day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mon-Fri.

Seniors from Houghton, Keweenaw, and parts of Baraga counties are offered these services.

LBFE is looking for at least six new volunteers but is open to more.

According to Bruchman, the ever-increasing number of seniors in the area requires more volunteers.

“It’s more important now because our elderly population is increasing,” continued Bruchman. “Daily, we see more and more of a need for transporting our elders to and from their medical appointments. It’s usually for those who have little or no family support within the area.”

Qualifications include a safe driving record, background check, and according to Bruchman, a certain amount of patience.

“I can tell you that, if you get involved with the program, it’s very satisfying,” added Bruchman. “You’ll enjoy the people that you meet and the relationships that you begin.”

For more information about volunteering, contact the chapter at 906-482-6944, or visit the chapter’s website volunteer page here.

