Keeping you and your family safe this Halloween

How to stay safe this Halloween
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is just around the corner.
Michigan State Police would like to give parents some tips to keep themselves and their families safe this Halloween:
- Making sure your children wear bright, reflective clothing while they are out Trick-or-Treating is a good way to make sure they are visible to drivers.
- Checking your children’s candy is another good way to make sure they stay safe. If it appears to have been tampered with, or it’s a brand you’re unfamiliar with, throw the candy away.
