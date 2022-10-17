Keeping you and your family safe this Halloween

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is just around the corner.

Michigan State Police would like to give parents some tips to keep themselves and their families safe this Halloween:

- Making sure your children wear bright, reflective clothing while they are out Trick-or-Treating is a good way to make sure they are visible to drivers.

- Checking your children’s candy is another good way to make sure they stay safe. If it appears to have been tampered with, or it’s a brand you’re unfamiliar with, throw the candy away.

Watching for children crossing the road is a good way to make sure they stay safe.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.