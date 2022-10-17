Keeping you and your family safe this Halloween

How to stay safe this Halloween
Make sure to check your children's candy
Make sure to check your children's candy(MGN via Pexels)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is just around the corner.

Michigan State Police would like to give parents some tips to keep themselves and their families safe this Halloween:

- Making sure your children wear bright, reflective clothing while they are out Trick-or-Treating is a good way to make sure they are visible to drivers.

- Checking your children’s candy is another good way to make sure they stay safe. If it appears to have been tampered with, or it’s a brand you’re unfamiliar with, throw the candy away.

Watching for children crossing the road is a good way to make sure they stay safe.

