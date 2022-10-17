Iron Mountain to host new “Trunk or Treat” option

The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority will debut the “Pumpkin Walk” on October 29.
The first-ever event encourages local businesses to decorate their windows for a micro-grant...
The first-ever event encourages local businesses to decorate their windows for a micro-grant contest(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event is coming to downtown Iron Mountain this Halloween. Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Program Director Mindy Meyers said this year’s “Pumpkin Walk” is in sponsorship with the First National Bank in Trust.

There will be 10 unique trunk-or-treat stops for kids in the parking lot across from the library. This event replaces the popular “Harvest of Hughitt” that stopped several years ago.

“We wanted to bring something like that back. We wanted a smaller event, not quite as big as Italian Fest or Oktoberfest, but that is very family-friendly and gives something for the community to do in the fall,” Meyers said.

The event is on Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT. Downtown businesses are encouraged to sign up to decorate their windows for a chance to win a $500 microgrant. Two grants will be awarded to winners voted by the community.

