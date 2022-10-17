Get to know the new director of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum

Meet Jessica Hanley on Upper Michigan Today episode 141
Jessica Hanley joins Elizabeth and Tia on Upper Michigan Today to talk about her new job at the...
Jessica Hanley joins Elizabeth and Tia on Upper Michigan Today to talk about her new job at the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum + shares her tasty side hustle.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the first winter storm of the season is underway.

Plus... Jessica Hanley is two weeks into her new position as director of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

She hopes to continue the creative legacy that the museum has established over its 20+ years running.

Jessica Hanley, the new director of the UP Children's Museum, visits Upper Michigan Today to talk about her new position.

When Hanley’s not at the museum, you can find her getting creative in the kitchen.

Jessica Hanley, the new director of the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum, shares her side hustle with Upper Michigan Today.

And finally... Hanley says to mark your calendar for December 1.

The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum director shares upcoming event dates to mark on your calendar.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

