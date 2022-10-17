Get to know the new director of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum
Meet Jessica Hanley on Upper Michigan Today episode 141
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the first winter storm of the season is underway.
Plus... Jessica Hanley is two weeks into her new position as director of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.
She hopes to continue the creative legacy that the museum has established over its 20+ years running.
When Hanley’s not at the museum, you can find her getting creative in the kitchen.
And finally... Hanley says to mark your calendar for December 1.
