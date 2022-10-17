Early winter storm to impact the U.P. through Tuesday

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

The first significant winter storm in Upper Michigan since February 2022 impacts the region through Tuesday, producing wet, heavy and dense snow showers in addition to a wintry mix that create slushy road hazards. The snow with gusty northerly winds 40 miles per hour and higher can reduce driving visibility due to blowing snow plus create turbulent driving conditions. An additional four inches or more snow possible is possible for western locations overnight through Tuesday -- even more than a foot of snow possible in the highlands, including the Hurons and Michigamme Highlands.

The snow and gales wind down midweek as a westerly jet stream drives drier and milder air to the region. A warming trend follows into the weekend before a Northern Plains storm brings rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy conditions to the U.P. late Sunday into Monday.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow; moderate to heavy snow inland from Lake Superior; blustery with north winds gusting over 35 mph (45+ near Lake Superior)

>Lows: 20s/30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers; blustery with north winds gusting over 35 mph (45+ near Lake Superior); cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain and snow; showers diminish towards afternoon; cold

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain and snow over the northwest wind belts; showers diminish towards afternoon; chilly

>Highs: 40s

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late with showers, isolated thunderstorms west; mild

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 60

