2022 Evergreen Award recipient shines bright

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Evergreen awards were an event to remember this afternoon. Because of a power outage, the Holiday Inn handed out glow sticks, and many cell phone lights were used to illuminate the shortened ceremony.

Last year’s winner, Christine Van Able, shared her story before this year’s winner, Roxanne Daust was presented with the 2022 Evergreen Award. While the cheers were loud when the lights came back on, they were louder for this year’s recipient.

“It just makes me feel honored,” Daust said. “I know a lot of the recipients that have received the award in the past and it was something that maybe you aspire to but you never think that you’re going to get to that point so, it’s very amazing.”

The Evergreen Award honors individuals in Marquette county who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential.

