Skandia hosts third annual Harvest Fest

Kids collecting gourds at the Skandia Harvest Fest.
Kids collecting gourds at the Skandia Harvest Fest.
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members got together in Skandia just before the cold weather sets in. It was the third annual Skandia Harvest Fest. The event included a chili and pie contest guess the pumpkin weight, kid games and prizes.

Event organizers says this is a way for everyone to gather before the snow comes.

I can’t take the credit, it’s everybody’s efforts. It’s really come together beautifully and it’s just everybody’s contribution,” said Jessica Pickett, a volunteer at the Skandia Harvest Fest.

This is Skandia’s third Harvest Fest. It started in 2019 but was canceled in 2020.

