Marquette Regional History Center hosts an Archaeology Fair Saturday

A sign at the Archaeology Fair.
A sign at the Archaeology Fair.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was International Archeology Day, and the Marquette Regional History Center was celebrating.

A scavenger hunt, games and even Vikings were part of the Archaeology Fair. The goal was to get people interested in history through archeology.

Booths were in the main entrance, but activities continued through the whole museum.

“The institute decided to start this international day of celebration and we thought we’d jump in because the Upper Peninsula has just as much to learn about as anywhere else that humans live,” said Betsy Rutz, the museum educator at the Marquette Regional History Center.

The museum has activities for everyone throughout winter. Next is a history of the Yankees Steam Engine on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Snow accumulation model through Tuesday at noon.
Snow could start adding up into next week

Latest News

Some of the silent auction items patrons could bid on
Pete Heyram Scholarship Award hosts annual fundraiser
Dixon (left) poses with a supporter
Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters
Snow accumulation forecast through 11:30 PM Tuesday.
Early-season winter storm to impact Upper Michigan late Sunday through Tuesday
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 10/14/2022