Marquette Regional History Center hosts an Archaeology Fair Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was International Archeology Day, and the Marquette Regional History Center was celebrating.

A scavenger hunt, games and even Vikings were part of the Archaeology Fair. The goal was to get people interested in history through archeology.

Booths were in the main entrance, but activities continued through the whole museum.

“The institute decided to start this international day of celebration and we thought we’d jump in because the Upper Peninsula has just as much to learn about as anywhere else that humans live,” said Betsy Rutz, the museum educator at the Marquette Regional History Center.

The museum has activities for everyone throughout winter. Next is a history of the Yankees Steam Engine on Oct. 26.

