Family starts Gofundme for father killed in gas station crash

Al Dantes Jr’s sister set up the fundraiser to help his six girls after he was killed.
Al Dantes Jr.
Al Dantes Jr.(Elwood Niemi Jr.)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gofundme is running to raise $15,000 for Al Dantes Jr.’s family.

The 43-year-old was fueling up at a gas station in L’Anse when a semi crashed into the gas station, killing Dantes. He was the father of six girls and an accomplished racer.

An account will be set up at Superior National Bank and Trust downtown L’Anse Monday morning for those who would rather donate in person.

A 22-year-old man from Illinois was the driver of the tractor-trailer. He was found to be intoxicated while driving and will be arraigned Monday in Baraga County District Court.

You can read more about the crash here.

