Early wintry mix to last for next couple days

What you can expect for the latest winter storm
What you can expect for the latest winter storm(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A wintry mix is the main story for the next few days as rain will slowly turn into snow in the overnight and will be scattered for the next couple days. Snow initially starts in the west and for your Monday commute some in the central counties could see snow too. Snow moves more east in the afternoon but makes it way back to the west Monday evening. Be sure to plan ahead for the next few days and a little extra time before heading out.

For NWS alerts go here.

For the latest radar updates go to our radar here.

Monday: Snow predominately in the west and central in the morning; moves east in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, more snow throughout the day with rounds of mixed precipitation in the afternoon.

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; receding snow

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; slightly warmer air

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Less cloud cover with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

> Highs: 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday

Latest News

winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
TV6 Weather 10.15.22
TV6 Weather 10.15.22
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 10/14/2022
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow