Early wintry mix to last for next couple days

A wintry mix is the main story for the next few days as rain will slowly turn into snow in the overnight and will be scattered for the next couple days. Snow initially starts in the west and for your Monday commute some in the central counties could see snow too. Snow moves more east in the afternoon but makes it way back to the west Monday evening. Be sure to plan ahead for the next few days and a little extra time before heading out.

For NWS alerts go here.

For the latest radar updates go to our radar here.

Monday: Snow predominately in the west and central in the morning; moves east in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, more snow throughout the day with rounds of mixed precipitation in the afternoon.

>Highs: Mid to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; receding snow

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; slightly warmer air

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Less cloud cover with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

> Highs: 60s

