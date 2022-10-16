4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.
By Amanda Alvarado and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities say four people were injured in a shooting outside of a library near Clark Atlanta University.

At least three of the victims are students, Atlanta News First reported.

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.

Police say three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention.

The historically Black college was celebrating homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
winter storm
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday

Latest News

Snowriver Mountain Resort.
Snowriver Mountain Resort will install UP’s first high-speed detachable chairlift
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in occupied Donetsk
A father and son on a fishing trip were caught off guard by a humpback whale that broke the...
Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son