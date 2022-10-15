Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters

Dixon is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Dixon (left) poses with a supporter
Dixon (left) poses with a supporter(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered.

“There are big concerns about too much control from the DNR, making sure they do not over regulations in hunting. Like I said, people want to make sure their trails are taken care of and protected,” Dixon said.

Dixon spoke about issues revolving education.

“We are standing for parents’ rights. We want to make sure parents are involved in their child’s education,” Dixon explained.

Both Dixon and Gov. Whitmer have made economic development a central part of their campaign.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Whitmer’s campaign said “[Gov. Whitmer has supported] more than 3,000 good-paying jobs, building hundreds of affordable housing units in the U.P. and put over 1,000 Yoopers on a path to tuition-free skills training and higher education,”

There are three proposals on the November ballot and Dixon said she is against all of them. The Republican is against extending term limits, she is pro-voter ID and she said Proposal 3 is too extreme.

“I am pro-life with exceptions for life of the mother,” Dixon explained. “We know that abortion in the state of Michigan is either going to be decided by Proposal 3, or it has already been decided by a judge.”

Continuing a statement to TV6, Whitmer’s spokesperson says “[Gov. Whitmer] is fighting to keep Michigan moving forward by cutting taxes for seniors and working families in the U.P. Gov. Whitmer will work with anyone to build on this momentum.”

Election Day is November 8, when Michiganders can cast their ballot for the governor’s race.

If you want a more in-depth conversation with Dixon, she will sit down with TV6′s Don Ryan on the Ryan Report October 23 at 7:30 a.m. ET to speak about issues ahead of November’s election.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Snow accumulation model through Tuesday at noon.
Snow could start adding up into next week

Latest News

Some of the silent auction items patrons could bid on
Pete Heyram Scholarship Award hosts annual fundraiser
Snow accumulation forecast through 11:30 PM Tuesday.
Early-season winter storm to impact Upper Michigan late Sunday through Tuesday
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 10/14/2022
Follow TV6's Jesse Wiederhold through Friday's stories from Upper Michigan
Catch up on Friday's stories (10/14/2022)