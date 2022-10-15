Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered.

“There are big concerns about too much control from the DNR, making sure they do not over regulations in hunting. Like I said, people want to make sure their trails are taken care of and protected,” Dixon said.

Dixon spoke about issues revolving education.

“We are standing for parents’ rights. We want to make sure parents are involved in their child’s education,” Dixon explained.

Both Dixon and Gov. Whitmer have made economic development a central part of their campaign.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Whitmer’s campaign said “[Gov. Whitmer has supported] more than 3,000 good-paying jobs, building hundreds of affordable housing units in the U.P. and put over 1,000 Yoopers on a path to tuition-free skills training and higher education,”

There are three proposals on the November ballot and Dixon said she is against all of them. The Republican is against extending term limits, she is pro-voter ID and she said Proposal 3 is too extreme.

“I am pro-life with exceptions for life of the mother,” Dixon explained. “We know that abortion in the state of Michigan is either going to be decided by Proposal 3, or it has already been decided by a judge.”

Continuing a statement to TV6, Whitmer’s spokesperson says “[Gov. Whitmer] is fighting to keep Michigan moving forward by cutting taxes for seniors and working families in the U.P. Gov. Whitmer will work with anyone to build on this momentum.”

Election Day is November 8, when Michiganders can cast their ballot for the governor’s race.

