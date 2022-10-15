Pete Heyram Scholarship Award hosts annual fundraiser

Some of the silent auction items patrons could bid on
Some of the silent auction items patrons could bid on(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - A scholarship award started by a Munising graduate had its annual fundraiser Saturday. The Pete Heyrman Scholarship Award is named for a 1995 Munising graduate with muscle dystrophy.

Each of the last four years, one male and one female student athlete at Munising High School received a $1,000 scholarship. Even while bedridden, Heyrman is still actively involved.

“He does this all from a bed. He organizes this, spends countless hours through the internet on the phone organizing all these donations and getting people to donate,” said Brad Heyram, Pete Heyram’s brother.

Pete Heyram is currently 44-years old, his brother said doctors told the family Pete wouldn’t live past 25. Heyram wants the scholarship to continue years after his brother dies.

