Notre Dame slides past NMU Hockey 3-1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team was unable to overcome a couple of early power-play goals from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 3-1 defeat on Friday.Notre Dame jumped in front 2-0 less than nine minutes into action with a pair of man-advantage goals. The Wildcats never gained their footing in the first period and faced an uphill battle the rest of the way.Despite a valiant effort and a 29-12 edge in shots on goal in the last two periods, the Wildcats’ only goal came from Simon Kjellberg in the 2nd. Ryan Bischel made 36 saves in net for the Irish to help guide them to a 3-1 home win over the visiting Wildcats.

How it Happened 1st Period The Irish earned the game’s first man advantage six minutes into the game and a minute into the PP, they converted off the stick of Chayse Primeau. The Irish led 1-0 early. Another penalty a minute and change later would again make the Wildcats pay as this time Trevor Janicke got his redirection to find the net on the man advantage. The Irish were up 2-0 8:39 into the game. Notre Dame continued to pressure NMU, but a breakaway stop from Beni Halasz on Trevor Janicke with five minutes to go kept the game at 2-0. The Wildcats didn’t create any offense until they got a power play of their own in the closing minutes. The refs reviewed and waived off a goal from Alex Frye and NMU was unable to capitalize the rest of the way despite a couple of looks. The Fighting Irish led 2-0 after one. They outshot NMU 14-8.

2nd Period Another pair of opportunities to get one back came early in the 2nd for NMU, and NMU was finally able to light the lamp at the tail end of the last power play, as Simon Kjellberg called his own number and fired over the shoulder of the netminder. NMU pulled within a goal at 2-1 with 11:11 on the clock. The Irish got that goal back with 1:38 to go in the period from Ryan Helliwell with the assist coming from Jack Adams. Despite a 17-5 edge in shots on goal for the Wildcats in the period and controlling much of the period, they continued to trail by two after two periods.

3rd Period With 17:24 left, ND was called for a five-minute major for contact to the head. NMU had a big chance to get back into the contest. The special teams of the Irish answered the call, as they repeatedly cleared any opportunity that started for NMU. ND fought off the five minutes unscathed. The whistles started to ramp up in the third as the teams got familiar with each other. With 7:25 left, there was a short moment with four Irish and two Wildcats in the box. As was the case for most of the night, the special teams of Notre Dame stood tall and killed off another penalty. Ryan Bischel shined in net for the Irish, stopping 36 of 37 shots sent his way to help Notre Dame pick up their first win of the season, 3-1.

Postgame Notes

NMU outshot Notre Dame 37-26.

Simon Kjellberg added his first in the Green and Gold.

17 penalties were called in the game, 10 for the Irish and seven for the ‘Cats.

The Wildcats were victorious on 36 of 65 faceoffs (55.4%).

Goal Summary 1st Period 7:00 - Chayse Primeau (ND PP, 0-1) - Assisted by Grant Silianoff and Jesse Landsell

8:39 - Trevor Janicke (ND PP, 0-2) - Assisted by Ryder Rolston and Drew Bavaro

2nd Period 8:49 - Simon Kjellberg (NMU PP, 1-2)

18:22 - Ryan Helliwell (ND, 1-3) - Assisted by Jack Adams

3rd Period- No Goals -

Up NextThe two teams will have a day off before taking the ice on Sunday at 5 p.m. for the series wrap-up.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.