Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer takes care of UW-Parkside

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team earned its second straight win in 2-0 fashion over Parkside on Friday night at Kearly Stadium in Houghton.

Michigan Tech rises to 5-6-3 with a standing of 3-4-3 in GLIAC play while Parkside falls to 5-9 overall and 2-8 in the loop.

“It’s exciting to have two first-career goals,” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Mia really gave us the boost that we needed and Ella showed the aggressiveness that she talks about being inside the six.

“Very happy with the team collective defending with our seventh shutout of the season.”

The two goals were the first of their careers for Mia Van der Heide, scoring the game-winner in the 38th minute. In the 58th minute, defender Ella Roach tallied her first goal for the Black & Gold.

Defensively, Gracie VanLangevelde secured her seventh shutout, thanks much to the collective defensive play throughout the game.

The two teams battle with the Huskies having two shots bounce off the post while the Rangers also had a meeting with the Black & Gold’s goalpost.

Despite Parkside marking the first shot on goal, just after the three minute mark, the Huskies had the next four shots. Anna Syracuse found the ball 10 yards from the Rangers net after Jordan Noble’s shot was blocked, Syracuse made contact with the ball, hitting the left post to be the closest chance of the day under sixteen minutes into play.

Under 10 minutes later, the Rangers had a scoring chance of their own. A pass from the left side made it well into the box where Emily Mikkelson hit the left post, being inches away from giving Parkside a 1-0 lead.

Kiersen Korienek had a header go off the post, coming from a corner kick by Stephanie Yeager to make two scoring chances for the Huskies in the first half.

The scoring drought ended when the Ranger’s goalkeeper came well outside the box and was met by Neve Badalow. The two collided with the ball, sending it further down the field, giving Mia Van der Heide an opportunity to fire a shot at the net from about 30 yards. The shot made it between two Parkside defenders before finding the right corner to make it 1-0 in the 38th minute.

The Huskies took the 1-0 lead into halftime, firing 11 shots, with three landing on target.

MTU’s offensive pressure continued after the intermission, with Ella Roach capitalizing on a free kick from Cassie Bonifas. Bonifas set the free kick in a perfect position for Roach to knee the ball into the left corner of the goal to make it 2-0.

The Rangers had a chance to get on the board off a penalty kick in the 71st but were unsuccessful, as the shot hit the center of the field goal post.

Michigan Tech tallied 17 shots, with six landing on target, they also held a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks.

The Huskies return to action on Sunday, welcoming Purdue Northwest to Kearly Stadium for a noon start time.

