Early-season winter storm to impact Upper Michigan late Sunday through Tuesday

Rain showers, locally mixed with light snow, will continue tonight and Sunday. Snow accumulation should remain an inch or less from this activity. Highs in the 30s and 40s are expected Sunday.

Starting Sunday night, an early-season winter storm will impact Upper Michigan as a low pressure system stalls out just to our east. A widespread 3-6 inches of snow is expected through Tuesday, with 6-12 inches for higher elevations -- possibly even more for the Michigamme Highlands of western Marquette and eastern Baraga counties. Meanwhile, areas south of a line from Iron River to Escanaba, the Garden Peninsula, and the northern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula toward Copper Harbor should see 1-3 inches of snow at most. Very high winds are also expected from this system, with gusts possibly exceeding 45 mph, which may lead to scattered downed trees and power outages.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of light rain and snow showers. Any accumulation should remain an inch or less.

>Lows: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with lake-effect rain showers likely, possibly mixed with snow showers at times. Breezy, with wind gusts to 20 mph at times.

>Highs: 30s & 40s

Monday: Snow likely, with enhancement from Lake Superior. It will be windy, with gusts to 45 mph possible, which will lead to areas of blowing snow.

>Highs: Around 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely and more of a mix in the eastern U.P. It will be windy, with gusts to 45 mph possible, which will lead to areas of blowing snow.

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a few flurries possible early.

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

> Highs: 60s

