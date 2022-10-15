2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting.

They earlier said they were seeking six suspects, including five shooters and a driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in...
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Snow accumulation model through Tuesday at noon.
Snow could start adding up into next week

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Missing Tennesse teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land