Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow

Wet, slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in the western counties later Sunday.
Wet and slushy roads this weekend before getting snow-packed by heavy, blowing snow starting in the western counties later Sunday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NWS Alerts in effect HERE.

Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of mainly rain showers, with snow showers mixing in for higher elevations and the western U.P. Snow accumulations should an inch or less. It will be breezy in the west, with wind gusts to 20 mph possible.

>Lows: 20s-30s (coldest western interior)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with rain showers likely. Snow showers will begin to mix in Sunday night. Snow accumulations are expected to be an inch or less.

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with rain and snow likely. Blustery conditions are expected. Snow accumulations along the north belts 1-3 inches, with a half-foot or more possible for the Michigamme Highlands in western Marquette and eastern Baraga counties and the Keweenaw Peninsula.

>Highs: 30s. Some places may struggle to climb above the freezing mark.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy, mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated am mixed shower northeast

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

