Wildcat Volleyball sweept by Missouri-St. Louis

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - Volleyball fell to the University of Missouri - St. Louis late this afternoon.

The match score was 0-3.

SET ONE

Lauren Van Remortel opened up the match with an ace for the ‘Cats. The Tritons quickly retaliated and posted two. A kill from Jacqueline Smith squared the set up at two.

Lizzy Stark made her debut and immediately planted one on the court to give the ‘Cats the lead.

NMU quickly climbed to a 7-5 lead, but UMSL answered with two to bring the set to a tie again.

A pair of attack errors on the Tritons gave the ‘Cats the upper hand another time, and they carried that lead until UMSL met them at 15.

UMSL pulled through to gain the lead and went on a streak of two. Stark put it to a halt with a well-placed hit.

The ‘Cats couldn’t regain the lead and fell 20-25.

SET TWO

UMSL scored the opening duo of points. Jacqueline Smith opened up the scoring for the ‘Cats, and an attack error by the Titans led the teams to be tied at two.

McKenzie Gruner and Rayne Thompson saw the shot from across the court and shut it down with a block. The score was now 3-2.

The Tritons boasted a six-point streak to bring the lead to 4-10. Thompson broke the streak with a heavy-handed kill.

With a score of 6-12, Meghan Meyer earned a point for the team. Caylie Barlage stood at the line following this point and served an ace.

A few rallies later, the ‘Cats posted three points, one coming from Stark. They still trailed 10-14.

The Tritons continued to push until the set point. Thompson was determined to tally more points and claimed a kill. Ultimately it was not enough and set two went to UMSL, 25-17.

SET THREE

The ‘Cats started strong in the third set. Olivia Webber and Jacqueline Smith both added kills to their stats.

NMU found themselves trailing, but a kill by Smith pushed the set to be tied at three.

The lead kept going back and forth to each team. A kill by the Tritons secured them the lead at a score of 6-7.

Meyer and Smith were still tallying points for the team and carried the score to 9-13. Thompson followed the veterans with a kill as well.

Mid-set, the ‘Cats posted three points on the board to lessen the gap to 13-18. One of these points was an ace from Barlage. She claimed two in the match.

The ‘Cats gave it their all but fell to the Tritons 17-25 in set three.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jacqueline Smith posted 14 kills.

Lauren Van Remortel tallied 28 assists.

McKenzie Grumer earned three blocks.

UP NEXT

The ‘Cats will play again tonight against the Northwood University Timberwolves. The match will start at 8 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.