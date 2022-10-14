What’s next for The Fire Station after Camp Cannabis

Upper Michigan Today wraps up Camp Cannabis on episode 139
The Fire Station's Director of Marketing Kelsey Potes and CEO Stosh Wasik join Tia and...
The Fire Station's Director of Marketing Kelsey Potes and CEO Stosh Wasik join Tia and Elizabeth on Upper Michigan Today to wrap up Camp Cannabis.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know TV6 news anchor Pavlina Osta.

Get to know Pavlina Osta on Upper Michigan Today episode 139.

Osta has been interviewing celebrities since she started her radio show at 11 years old. She recently had a “full circle” moment at Camp Cannabis.

TV6 news anchor Pavlina Osta talks about her decade-long career interviewing celebrities.

On the topic of the festival... Camp Cannabis organizers say the inaugural event was a success and look forward to an even better one next year.

Camp Cannabis organizers talk about the event's success and look ahead to next year's festival.

The Fire Station says to look out for future affairs and community involvement.

The Fire Station looks forward to future events and community involvement.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

You can watch Pavlina Osta anchor the First Look at 5:00 p.m., on the Early News at 6:00, and on the News Tonight at 7:00.

