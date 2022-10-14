What’s next for The Fire Station after Camp Cannabis
Upper Michigan Today wraps up Camp Cannabis on episode 139
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know TV6 news anchor Pavlina Osta.
Osta has been interviewing celebrities since she started her radio show at 11 years old. She recently had a “full circle” moment at Camp Cannabis.
On the topic of the festival... Camp Cannabis organizers say the inaugural event was a success and look forward to an even better one next year.
The Fire Station says to look out for future affairs and community involvement.
