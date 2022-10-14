UPCM hosts Spooky Science Costume Party

An attendee shows off his creation
An attendee shows off his creation(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series is back.

This month, the theme was Spooky Science. Kids of all ages experienced hands-on science activities, snacks, live music and Culver’s frozen custard. Most kids even came dressed in costumes.

Organizers say Second Thursdays will continue monthly.

“We have a Second Thursday themed event every second Thursday of the month from 5:30 until 7:30,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, UPCM executive director. “It’s a free event because we have sponsors, and they’re always themed. We have crafts, we have free books, and we always have a live musician.”

This was Weyer Ittner’s final Second Thursday before she retires as executive director Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients scheduled for plea date
Mission Point abuse and neglect.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport
Crash graphic
One arrested for OWI after 2-car crash in Sands Township

Latest News

Care Clinic Banquet in Marquette
Care Clinic banquet sees strong turnout
Their goal is to raise awareness about the historic significance of the sawmill, which was...
BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill
Fresh Coast Free featured live music
Fresh Coast Film Festival is on in Marquette
Now that flu season is officially here, experts are warning it could be worse than last year.
Experts give advice on how to stay healthy this upcoming flu season