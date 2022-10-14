UPCM hosts Spooky Science Costume Party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series is back.

This month, the theme was Spooky Science. Kids of all ages experienced hands-on science activities, snacks, live music and Culver’s frozen custard. Most kids even came dressed in costumes.

Organizers say Second Thursdays will continue monthly.

“We have a Second Thursday themed event every second Thursday of the month from 5:30 until 7:30,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, UPCM executive director. “It’s a free event because we have sponsors, and they’re always themed. We have crafts, we have free books, and we always have a live musician.”

This was Weyer Ittner’s final Second Thursday before she retires as executive director Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.