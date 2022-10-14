Pietila breaks shutout record as MTU Hockey defeats Alaska

33 saves, record previously held by Jamie Phillips
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRBANKS, AK (WLUC) - Michigan Tech picked up its first win of the season with a 2-0 shutout at Alaska on Thursday. Blake Pietila set the school record with his 11th career shutout, stopping 33 shots.

“If we don’t have Blake back there it’s a different hockey game,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “He made some big saves when he had to make them.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys for the effort they gave. Every win feels like a win in the Stanley Cup. They’re hard to earn.”

After a scoreless first period, Tech scored both of its goals in the second. Ryland Mosley buried a shorthanded tally 2:59 after intermission. He carried the puck up the wall in front of the Tech bench and patiently made a move to the middle of the ice, firing in his seventh career goal.

Logan Pietila added to the lead at 12:19 of the second when he jammed in a rebound after a shot by Mosley. Kyle Kukkonen also assisted for his first official collegiate point on Pietila’s 22nd career goal.

The Mosley, Pietila, Kukkonen line buzzed all night. Mosley thought he scored a goal in the first period but UAF challenged it, the officials reviewed and called the play offside. Mosley also hit the crossbar in the second period as the trio combined for 11 shots on goal in the game.

Blake Pietila made history by stopping eight shots in the first period, 11 in the second, and 14 in the third. He entered the game tied with Volunteer Goaltender Coach Jamie Phillips for the career shutout record. Phillips had 10 shutouts from 2016-20.

The Huskies were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, including the shorthanded goal, and 0-for-2 on the power play.

UAF held a 33-31 advantage in shots on goal.

The two teams will wrap up the nonconference series on Friday at 11:07 p.m. back at the Carlson Center.

