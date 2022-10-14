NMU Women’s Soccer uses big second half to down Purdue Northwest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A dominating effort from start to finish led to three second-half goals and a 3-0 NMU win over Purdue Northwest.Hannah Kastamo got the Wildcats on the board first right as the second half was underway. In the closing 10 minutes, Maria Storm and Brenna Musser added tallies to put the Pride away.”We didn’t start out the way we wanted to, but we got the result we needed,” Hannah Kastamo said after the game. “I thought we did a little bit better finishing our chances in the second half.”

First Half The Wildcats angled the field to their attacking third throughout the opening half, but early on, the Pride defense was cohesive and sound, limiting full chances for Northern.Caitlyn Trombley was presented with a quality look inside the box in the 26th minute, but her kick rung off the crossbar to keep it scoreless.Despite a 16-0 edge in shots, the Wildcats’ pressure didn’t amount to a score and the game remained 0-0 at halftime.

Second Half Less than a minute into the half, Hannah Kastamo broke through for NMU with her fourth tally of the season. Molly Pistorius picked up the assist.NMU continued to dominate and built on their lead with six minutes left, as Maria Storm picked off a pass in the attacking third and fired a shot to the top corner that found the net.With just under two minutes, Brenna Musser made it a trio of second-half goals to finish off a 3-0 win for NMU. Isabelle Brusilow assisted.

A Look at the Stats

NMU led in total shots 41-0, with shots on goal reading 16-0.

The Wildcats had eight corner kicks while the Pride had one.

Hannah Kastamo scored her 4th, Maria Storm her 3rd, and Brenna Musser her 5th of the season.

Brenna Musser produced the most looks on offense with seven total shots and three on goal.

Up Next The Wildcats host Parkside in the final regular season home match on Sunday, October 16 at 1 p.m. Five seniors will be honored before the game.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.