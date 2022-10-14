Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Negaunee City Fire Department, there were no injuries after an electrical burn Thursday night.

Crews were dispatched to west Peck Street around 10:30 p.m., after a report of a smell of an electrical burn. Upon arrival firefighters found that an appliance had malfunctioned, causing wiring to burn. There were no flames or further damage as a result.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport
Two Houses
How are property scams affecting the UP?
Viewer Craig Sanders says: "This is Green Garden Hill on US-41 South right now. We have gotten...
Small hail covers section of US-41 in Chocolay Township; crash reported
Snow accumulation model through Tuesday at noon.
Snow could start adding up into next week

Latest News

Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
Fire crews battling Holiday gas station fire in L’Anse
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Tudor Dixon (R) face off in first of two gubernatorial debates
Classmates and friends united to remember a young man lost too soon
Classmates remember Virgil Mongozid with candlelit vigil
Classmates gather to remember Virgil Mongozid.
Classmates remember Virgil Mongozid with candlelit vigil