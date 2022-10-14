Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Negaunee City Fire Department, there were no injuries after an electrical burn Thursday night.

Crews were dispatched to west Peck Street around 10:30 p.m., after a report of a smell of an electrical burn. Upon arrival firefighters found that an appliance had malfunctioned, causing wiring to burn. There were no flames or further damage as a result.

