Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow

Plan on a wintry stretch of weather through early next week. This comes from an upper-level trough and a mid-area of low pressure, which will spin over the Great Lakes for several days. As a result, we continue to have several disturbances move through the region. Our next one moves in today through tomorrow. We will have scattered rain showers for mainly the eastern counties and light snow in the west. Tomorrow will be drier. Then, a second system will move in Sunday through Monday. On Sunday it starts as scattered rain showers, by night it transitions to wet heavy accumulating snow. Then, lake effect snow persists through Tuesday. Travel conditions will be highly impacted!!!

Today: Rain showers mainly in the central east with light snow in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low to mid 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy isolated rain/snow mixed showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers then transitioning to snow by the evening

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Heavy wet/slushy lake effect snow showers, windy and cold

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Lingering lake-effect snow showers, staying windy and cold

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Snow showers taper off

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

