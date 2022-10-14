Menominee High School students should be in the classroom after winter break, superintendent says

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee Area Public Schools superintendent says high schoolers should be back in the classroom after winter break. This comes after the school was flooded and staff found asbestos in the building.

“Where we’ve been at and what we’ve been going through, we’re finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel. It’s starting to put a smile on our face,” said Richard Sarau, the superintendent of Menominee Area Public Schools.

Right now, a 40-person team is working to get the building clean. That should be finished by Oct. 27. Construction is set to resume on Oct. 31.

“The full completion of that construction project will be done after winter break. At that point, students will be able to return to the building in person, which is the ultimate goal,” said Derek Butler, the Menominee Area Public School Board President.

Some parents have expressed concerns about students’ virtual learning, but the superintendent is thankful for their patience during this time.

“We understand their frustration and our goal is their goal and that’s to make sure these kids get back into a safe building as soon as we can,” said Sarau.

Earlier this week the school announced the second floor is completely cleaned and passed air quality tests. But the first floor still needs some duct work, and the gym and cafeteria are only 20 percent complete.

