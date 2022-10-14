MDOT prepares UP roads for winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is preparing the roads for winter.

MDOT has been hard at work wrapping up construction projects in the U.P. It is also getting ready for winter road maintenance. MDOT has already placed road salt orders and will continue to receive salt all winter. It also has winter vehicle and equipment inspections scheduled for next week.

MDOT would also like to remind drivers that the way they drive can affect their safety.

“Cars don’t handle the same way in ice and snow as they do on dry pavement,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT Superior Region communications representative. “For all of us, it’s a learning curve this time of year to remember the right way to drive during the winter in the Upper Peninsula, especially people need to slow down.”

In addition to slowing down, drivers should avoid distracted driving, keep tires properly inflated, and check road conditions before getting behind the wheel.

