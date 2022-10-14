Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2022-2023 season

Enjoy some classical music from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra
Marquette Symphony Orchestra Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas
Marquette Symphony Orchestra Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas(Isaac Coffy | Coffy Creations Photography)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022-2023 season starts for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra.

Their first concert will be held on October 15 at the Kaufman Auditorium.

The concert will feature music from composers Beethoven and Mozart, with the latter featuring a solo from guest flute player Adam W. Sadberry.

The October 15 concert will include music from Mozart, Beethoven, and Ottorino Respighi.

Those who are interested in the concert may purchase tickets here.

Click here for more information regarding the orchestra.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
1 dead, 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following L’Anse gas station OWI crash, fire
Snow accumulation model through Tuesday at noon.
Snow could start adding up into next week
Two Houses
How are property scams affecting the UP?

Latest News

Delta Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner, Oct. 13, 2022
Delta Chamber of Commerce hosts annual award dinner
rain/snow
Multiple days of mix showers before heavy snow
Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn
Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
1 dead, 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following L’Anse gas station OWI crash, fire