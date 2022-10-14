Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2022-2023 season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022-2023 season starts for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra.

Their first concert will be held on October 15 at the Kaufman Auditorium.

The concert will feature music from composers Beethoven and Mozart, with the latter featuring a solo from guest flute player Adam W. Sadberry.

The October 15 concert will include music from Mozart, Beethoven, and Ottorino Respighi.

