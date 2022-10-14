Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start

A young fan admires a racecar
A young fan admires a racecar(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday.

The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.

One driver who could not be there Friday was Al Dantes Jr., who unexpectedly passed away in a L’Anse car crash Thursday. Before the ceremonial start at Fox Subaru, the drivers held a moment of silence for their friend and signed a car to pay tribute to him.

Though the event was off to a somber start, the high-speed weekend only just began.

Organizers hope the event brings new fans to the sport.

“It’s the number-one form of auto racing everywhere else in the world except for the U.S.,” said Eric Carlson, 2022 Lake Superior Performance Rally co-chairman. “We’re trying real hard to change that. It’s the second-biggest spectator sport to soccer worldwide. Not so much in the U.S., but we’re hoping to change all that.”

The Lake Superior Performance Rally will continue through Saturday. For a map of the stages and/or a spectator guide, click here.

