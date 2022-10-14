Husband-wife duo featured as guest artists for October, November at Zero Degrees Art Gallery

Dale and Cindy Wedig will have a reception at the Gallery on Saturday afternoon
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A husband and wife duo is the latest feature at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.

Dale and Cindy Wedig are the guest artists of October and November at the downtown Marquette showroom.

Though their art pieces are cohesive, Dale says he and his wife don’t intentionally coordinate.

Dale Wedig focuses on artwork with metal plates.

Both artists include intricate elements of texture in their pieces.

Cindy Wedig focuses more on ceramic and painting.

You can meet the artists tomorrow at the gallery for reception from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Zero Degrees is located at 525 N. Third Street in Marquette.

