Houghton dominates West-PAC Cross Country All-Stars

Judge Anderson, Lola Korpi named top runners
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - West PAC All Conference Team

Boys:

Judge Anderson- Negaunee

Isaiah Lawson- Houghton

Cyrus Hamlin- Houghton

Simon Jaklin- Negaunee

Dane Anderson- Calumet

Birk Seagren- Houghton

James Dank- Negaunee

Levi Nicholls- Ishpeming

Colin Van Karsen- Houghton

Carter Campioni- Houghton

Thomas Jenkins- Gwinn

Michael Slawinski- Negaunee

Ben Hemmer- Houghton

Patrick Klumpp- Westwood

Girls:

Lola Korpi- Ishpeming

Tessa Rautiola- Houghton

Claire Filpus- Houghton

Lily Ross- Houghton

Endla Harris- Negaunee

Kiira Berg- Calumet

Ayla Miller- Houghton

Rayna Towles- Hancock

Ella Karanen- Hancock

Liana Berg- Hankcock

Jewel Laux- Houghton

Katie Sarau- Houghton

Retta Boburka- Westwood

Kiira Niska- Houghton

Boys Runner of the Year:  Judge Anderson- Negaunee

Girls Runner of the Year:  Lola Korpi- Negaunee

Boys Team of the Year- Houghton

Girls Team of the Year- Houghton

Coach of the Year- Traci Welch- Houghton

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport
Two Houses
How are property scams affecting the UP?
Viewer Craig Sanders says: "This is Green Garden Hill on US-41 South right now. We have gotten...
Small hail covers section of US-41 in Chocolay Township; crash reported
Snow accumulation model through Tuesday at noon.
Snow could start adding up into next week

Latest News

Houghton's Tessa Rautiola win the West PAC Girls Race.
10-13-22: HS Cross Country Conference Meets; HS Volleyball
North Central Coach Leo Gorzinski talks about Norway's attack.
10-12-22: HS Soccer; HS Volleyball; TV6 HS Football Game of the Week Preview
Calumet's Helen Beiring records a kill in the first set.
10-11-22: Calumet at Negaunee Volleyball; NMU Women's Soccer
American Football
Negaunee takes over as number one in UPSSA Eleven Player Football Poll