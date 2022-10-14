Houghton dominates West-PAC Cross Country All-Stars
Judge Anderson, Lola Korpi named top runners
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - West PAC All Conference Team
Boys:
Judge Anderson- Negaunee
Isaiah Lawson- Houghton
Cyrus Hamlin- Houghton
Simon Jaklin- Negaunee
Dane Anderson- Calumet
Birk Seagren- Houghton
James Dank- Negaunee
Levi Nicholls- Ishpeming
Colin Van Karsen- Houghton
Carter Campioni- Houghton
Thomas Jenkins- Gwinn
Michael Slawinski- Negaunee
Ben Hemmer- Houghton
Patrick Klumpp- Westwood
Girls:
Lola Korpi- Ishpeming
Tessa Rautiola- Houghton
Claire Filpus- Houghton
Lily Ross- Houghton
Endla Harris- Negaunee
Kiira Berg- Calumet
Ayla Miller- Houghton
Rayna Towles- Hancock
Ella Karanen- Hancock
Liana Berg- Hankcock
Jewel Laux- Houghton
Katie Sarau- Houghton
Retta Boburka- Westwood
Kiira Niska- Houghton
Boys Runner of the Year: Judge Anderson- Negaunee
Girls Runner of the Year: Lola Korpi- Negaunee
Boys Team of the Year- Houghton
Girls Team of the Year- Houghton
Coach of the Year- Traci Welch- Houghton
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.