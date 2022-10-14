Harvest Fest coming to Skandia this weekend

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A fall celebration is coming to Skandia this weekend.

Skandia Harvest Fest is celebrating its third anniversary Saturday. There will be a pie bake-off, fresh-pressed apple cider, pumpkin contests, and kids’ games.

The main event will be a chili cook-off. There will be up to 25 chilis to try. Folks will vote for their favorite and winners will receive prizes.

Organizers say the event will be fun for the whole family.

“It’s a great event for the family,” said Jessica Pickett, Skandia Harvest Fest organizer. “We’ll have a pumpkin ring toss and a caramel apple walk, which is much like a cake walk, except you win a caramel apple. Just tons of stuff like that for kids.”

Skandia Harvest Fest will be Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Skandia Township Park and Pavilion, 224 Kreiger Dr. Skandia, MI 49885.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.