GINCC announces Annual Award winners

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (”GINCC”) has announced its 2022 Annual Awards winners.

Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.

“There were many nominations submitted this year,” said Bob Hendrickson, executive director of the GINCC. “Many deserving businesses, organizations and people. What it came down to is these awards are given based on a handful of standout reasons, but really they reflect how dedicated and giving the entire community is to making the West End of Marquette County a great place to live and work.”

This year’s winners include:

• Chamber Member of the Year: Honor Credit Union,

• Business of the Year: West End Ski & Trail

• Organization of the Year: Superior Rehabilitation & Professional Services

• Business Person of the Year: May Tsupros, Director of Partridge Creek Farm

• Volunteer of the Year: Anthony Bertucci of Ishpeming

Award winners will be recognized at the GINCC Annual Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company.

Tickets are still available for:

$50 - Individuals

$85 - Couples

$250 - Six-pack

You can find more information at www.gincc.org or call the chamber at 906-486-1111.

