MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fresh Coast Film Festival is on in Marquette.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is a documentary film festival that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment, and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes. The four-day event features six film venues, 14 outdoor tours and over 80 films. The festival kicked off Thursday with Fresh Coast Free. There were four films, food, and live music, all for free.

Organizers say they hope the festival has a lasting effect on attendees.

“We encourage people to take the Fresh Coast spirit with them after the weekend,” said Bugsy Sailor, Fresh Coast Film Festival co-founder. “It’s all about storytelling across the Great Lakes region and we’re here to celebrate each other and have a good time.”

The Fresh Coast Film Festival will continue until this Sunday, Oct. 16. For a full list of activities and tickets, click here.

