Firearm deer season to begin Nov. 15

It is important to place and maintain tree stands carefully as you prepare for this upcoming hunting season.(Nick Berard | Wisconsin DNR)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re one month away from the start of firearm deer season in the U.P.

The DNR said hunters should expect a good deer turnout this season.

“Last year we had a little bit of an increase in harvest and we’re hoping for a little more of an increase this year to build on that,” DNR Public Information Officer John Pepin said.

Pepin said hunters should also be aware of a newly required online harvest registration.

“What we’re trying to do this year is get familiarized with the process, it takes about three minutes for people to register their deer,” Pepin said.

And of course, follow basic safety measures.

“Wear blaze orange, let people know where you’re going and when you’re going to be back and know your physical limitations,” Pepin said.

Meanwhile, Wildness Sports in Ishpeming has tips on what hunters should bring while out in the woods.

“Right now, we’re stocked up on portable pop-up deer blinds, chairs, hunting boots, camouflage and orange clothing,” Wilderness Sports Manager Ryan Pizziola said.

The store also carries hunting rifles and ammunition.

“We also have deer scents and products for attracting deer and cover scents for humans that we have plenty of,” Pizziola said.

Pizziola said if there’s something you need, get it sooner rather than later.

“We’re still seeing a little bit of those shortages but for the most part everything is working out as far as getting inventory in store,” Pizziola said.

The store is also featuring new heated clothing items for those colder days.

