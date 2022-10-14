Fire crews battling Holiday gas station fire in L’Anse

L’Anse, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Holiday gas station in L’Anse.

We have been unable to confirm the cause of the fire and if there are any injuries at this time. According to our reporter on the scene around 1:00 a.m., the roof appeared to have partially collapsed. The Houghton County Fire Department is using a ladder to extinguish flames. Officials are blocking off the road, and re-routing traffic through town, then back to the highway. UPPCO is also on scene assisting.

TV6 has called the Michigan State Police Calumet post, as well as the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office but has not gotten any further details. This is an ongoing situation, and we will update this story as more information is released.

