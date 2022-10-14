‘Escanaboo’ craft fair comes to Escanaba Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaboo is coming to Escanaba on Saturday. It’s the third craft show in the Civic Center this year.

Children are encouraged to show up in costume for the costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids and craft vendors throughout the building.

The money raised will benefit the Civic Center’s after-school program.

“Our after-school program is for fourth to twelfth-grade students, Monday to Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. We provide meals, snacks, hygiene products and school supplies. It’s a great program,” said Kim Peterson, the recreation director for the city of Escanaba.

Escanaboo starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m.

