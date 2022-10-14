‘Escanaboo’ craft fair comes to Escanaba Saturday

Escanaboo poster.
Escanaboo poster.(City of Escanaba Recreation Department)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaboo is coming to Escanaba on Saturday. It’s the third craft show in the Civic Center this year.

Children are encouraged to show up in costume for the costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids and craft vendors throughout the building.

The money raised will benefit the Civic Center’s after-school program.

“Our after-school program is for fourth to twelfth-grade students, Monday to Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. We provide meals, snacks, hygiene products and school supplies. It’s a great program,” said Kim Peterson, the recreation director for the city of Escanaba.

Escanaboo starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling fire at Holiday gas station in L'Anse
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
Aerial view of the Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee on Oct. 7, 2022
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County
Snow accumulation model through Tuesday at noon.
Snow could start adding up into next week
Crash on US-41 near Houghton County Airport
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport
Two Houses
How are property scams affecting the UP?

Latest News

Menominee High School.
Menominee High School students should be in the classroom after winter break, superintendent says
A young fan admires a racecar
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
Harvest Fest will be Oct.15 at 5 p.m.
Harvest Fest coming to Skandia this weekend
Michigan Department of Transportation
MDOT prepares UP roads for winter